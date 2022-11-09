Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is $24.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRNA. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.79.

Moderna Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $164.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.04.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,796,380.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,796,380.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $796,097,256.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,436 shares of company stock valued at $77,833,942 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.