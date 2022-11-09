Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

D has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $62.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.