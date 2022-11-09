Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EL. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.10.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $207.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.