William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CRA International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

CRAI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $117.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13. CRA International has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 338,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 289,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,397,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRA International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

