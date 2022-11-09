Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Raised by Analyst

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for ABB’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABB’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ABB stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. CWM LLC grew its stake in ABB by 22.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 39.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 17.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in ABB by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 367,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

