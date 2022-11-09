Raymond James Cuts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $380.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MLM. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $343.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.10. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

