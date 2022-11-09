Raymond James Cuts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $380.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MLM. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $400.33.
Shares of MLM opened at $343.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.10. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
