Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RNMBY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.80.

Rheinmetall Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $31.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

