StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
EXTN stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.
Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.49. Exterran had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exterran will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.
