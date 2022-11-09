Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Resources in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of BEN opened at $23.52 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 46.03%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $115,372.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,060,426 shares in the company, valued at $19,530,649.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $115,372.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,060,426 shares in the company, valued at $19,530,649.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,289,447 shares of company stock valued at $43,993,806. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

