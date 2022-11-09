Barclays Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $90.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.3 %

FIS stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.62. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.88%.

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

