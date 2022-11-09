EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPAM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $440.50.

EPAM opened at $319.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.22 and its 200-day moving average is $348.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $722.12.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,338 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,054 shares of company stock worth $7,956,744 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 29.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

