The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $4.40

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.
NYSE:TME opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.43%. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
