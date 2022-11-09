The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $4.40

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TME opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.43%. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,083,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,727,000 after acquiring an additional 617,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,409,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,524,000 after purchasing an additional 316,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,826,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,050,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,037,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,185 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

