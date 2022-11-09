Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70 and a beta of 0.88. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.