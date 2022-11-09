Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70 and a beta of 0.88. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

