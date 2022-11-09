Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research note issued on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penumbra’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PEN. Truist Financial raised their target price on Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Penumbra from $239.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.82.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $176.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.33. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $290.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.96 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,721,234.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,793 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 402.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 104.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after acquiring an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Penumbra by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,463,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

