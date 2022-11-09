Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $91.00 at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 14.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 6.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 59.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.