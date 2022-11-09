Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price at $69.67

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $40.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTEC has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $101.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96.

TTEC Increases Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 102.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 1,820.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.