Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance
Shares of Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.