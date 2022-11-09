Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRAG Get Rating ) by 100.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Bragg Gaming Group worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

