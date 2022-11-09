Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 509.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.17 ($5.86).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.24) to GBX 480 ($5.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 485 ($5.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.10) to GBX 510 ($5.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($5.76) to GBX 530 ($6.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 25,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £99,988.56 ($115,127.88). In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £5,396.72 ($6,213.84). Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 25,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £99,988.56 ($115,127.88). Insiders have purchased 41,992 shares of company stock valued at $17,018,528 in the last 90 days.

AV opened at GBX 433.90 ($5.00) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 416.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 416.19. The company has a market cap of £12.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4,339.00. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 341.92 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.58 ($6.98). The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

