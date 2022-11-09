Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.44 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 5.25%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.97. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.62.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

