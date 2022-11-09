Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

VIGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIGL. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $7,882,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

