Analysts Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT at $128.82

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $67.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.39.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in BRP by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

