Analyzing THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) and Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Acerinox has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerinox and THK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerinox $7.93 billion 0.29 $676.59 million $2.02 2.20 THK $2.90 billion 0.79 $199.78 million $0.95 9.23

Analyst Recommendations

Acerinox has higher revenue and earnings than THK. Acerinox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acerinox and THK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerinox 0 2 3 0 2.60 THK 2 1 0 0 1.33

Acerinox presently has a consensus target price of $12.23, suggesting a potential upside of 174.91%. Given Acerinox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acerinox is more favorable than THK.

Profitability

This table compares Acerinox and THK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerinox 11.52% 38.74% 14.51% THK 8.08% 8.84% 5.36%

Dividends

Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. THK pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Acerinox pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. THK pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Acerinox is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Acerinox beats THK on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates. It also provides long products, which include steel and color coated wires, corrugated wires, hexagonal wire rods, bars, hot and cold rebars, decorticated bars, black bars, steel profiles, and corrugated hot rolls. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. Its products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

