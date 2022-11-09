Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

CRBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth $4,923,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $8,368,000.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

