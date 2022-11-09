Head-To-Head Analysis: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) versus Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inari Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 9 0 2.90 Tandem Diabetes Care 1 2 6 0 2.56

Inari Medical currently has a consensus target price of $93.30, suggesting a potential upside of 36.03%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus target price of $77.36, suggesting a potential upside of 108.40%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -6.23% -6.02% -5.06% Tandem Diabetes Care -8.59% -8.34% -3.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Inari Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $276.98 million 13.29 $9.84 million ($0.42) -163.31 Tandem Diabetes Care $702.80 million 3.40 $15.57 million ($1.07) -34.69

Tandem Diabetes Care has higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tandem Diabetes Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. It has development and commercialization agreements with Dexcom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

