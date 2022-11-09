Head-To-Head Comparison: NovaGold Resources (NG) & The Competition

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NovaGold Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Volatility & Risk

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$40.54 million -34.93 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.50 billion $107.99 million -4.01

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NovaGold Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -84.45% -28.05% NovaGold Resources Competitors -130.78% 0.02% -0.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NovaGold Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 578 2970 3755 78 2.45

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 63.40%. Given NovaGold Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

NovaGold Resources peers beat NovaGold Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.