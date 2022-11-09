Head-To-Head Comparison: NovaGold Resources (NG) & The Competition

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NovaGold Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
52.1% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NovaGold Resources
|N/A
|-$40.54 million
|-34.93
|NovaGold Resources Competitors
|$1.50 billion
|$107.99 million
|-4.01
NovaGold Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares NovaGold Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NovaGold Resources
|N/A
|-84.45%
|-28.05%
|NovaGold Resources Competitors
|-130.78%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NovaGold Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NovaGold Resources
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|NovaGold Resources Competitors
|578
|2970
|3755
|78
|2.45
As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 63.40%. Given NovaGold Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
NovaGold Resources peers beat NovaGold Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
