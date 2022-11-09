Brokerages Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target at $64.50

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDGR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

