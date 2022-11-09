Xunlei (XNET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Xunlei has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.
Xunlei Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xunlei (XNET)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.