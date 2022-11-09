Embraer (ERJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 11th. Analysts expect Embraer to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Embraer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Embraer has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,038.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Embraer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Embraer Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.