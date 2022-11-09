Embraer (ERJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 11th. Analysts expect Embraer to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ERJ stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Embraer has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,038.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.
ERJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
