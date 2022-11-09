Analysts Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price at $78.38

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.38.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Trupanion to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $56,200,637.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $56,200,637.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $1,287,060 over the last three months. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Trupanion stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60.
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
