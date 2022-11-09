Science 37 (SNCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Science 37 to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The company had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. On average, analysts expect Science 37 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Science 37 Stock Down 6.5 %

Science 37 stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Science 37 has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $151.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science 37

SNCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Science 37 from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Science 37 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Science 37 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Science 37 by 29.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 in the first quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Science 37 by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science 37 by 47.6% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 71,382 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Science 37 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science 37

(Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.