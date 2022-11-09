Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 483.93% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 1.6 %

AWH stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100,727 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Sunday, October 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.