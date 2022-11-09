Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 483.93% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 1.6 %
AWH stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Sunday, October 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.