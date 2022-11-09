Brokerages Set Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Target Price at $10.57

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
In related news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,409.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Torti acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,409.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,894 shares of company stock valued at $178,229. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IMVT stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.03.
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
