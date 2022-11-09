BRC (BRCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect BRC to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. On average, analysts expect BRC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRC Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BRCC opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. BRC has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRCC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth $118,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

