BRC (BRCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect BRC to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. On average, analysts expect BRC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BRCC opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. BRC has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRCC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth $118,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.