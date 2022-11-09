Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Shares of TWLO opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $316.71.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Twilio by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Twilio by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

