Barclays Raises Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $43.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNM. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.90.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $44.73 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,400 shares of company stock worth $2,648,308. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,190,000 after purchasing an additional 388,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.