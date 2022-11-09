Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $68.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

A number of analysts have commented on AUY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Yamana Gold Stock Up 3.5 %

AUY opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yamana Gold

About Yamana Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

