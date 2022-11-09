Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Huntsman from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

