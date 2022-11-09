Barclays Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $34.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.69.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $31.97 on Friday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $69,179.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

