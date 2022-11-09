Bank of America Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $33.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR opened at $33.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. Fluor has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

