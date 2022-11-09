Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.50) to €10.40 ($10.40) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.50 ($13.50) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -552.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

About Galp Energia, SGPS

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,600.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

