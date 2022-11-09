Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.50) to €10.40 ($10.40) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.50 ($13.50) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -552.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,600.00%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

(Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.