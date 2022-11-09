AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Lowered to $1.20 at Citigroup

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $3.13 to $1.20 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
AMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $3.74.
AMC Entertainment Stock Up 5.4 %
AMC stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.61.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
