AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Lowered to $1.20 at Citigroup

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $3.13 to $1.20 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

AMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $3.74.

AMC stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

