The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Shell (NYSE:SHEL) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.69) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.54) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,550 ($29.36) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,127.13.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $56.21 on Friday. Shell has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $202.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,532,000 after buying an additional 515,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Shell by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

