TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TIXT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,253,000 after acquiring an additional 589,026 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after acquiring an additional 421,615 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 921,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after acquiring an additional 214,919 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

