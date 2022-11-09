LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut LivaNova from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.
LivaNova Price Performance
LIVN opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $93.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 109.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
