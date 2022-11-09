LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut LivaNova from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Price Performance

LIVN opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $93.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 109.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.