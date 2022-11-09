Clearway Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($2.24) Per Share (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Clearway Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:CWEN opened at $35.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.367 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 333.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.