William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CDW in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW opened at $175.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CDW has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in CDW by 1.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 89.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,912,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

