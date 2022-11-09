Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $40.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 11.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

