Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for BlueLinx in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlueLinx’s current full-year earnings is $30.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BXC. StockNews.com lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 14.7% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 528,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 2,076.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 153,208 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

