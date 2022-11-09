Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

AQST stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

