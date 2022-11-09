Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bally’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Bally’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

BALY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.91. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Bally’s by 1,556.8% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,272,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,906,000 after buying an additional 2,135,422 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in Bally’s by 74.3% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 601,239 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,215 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

